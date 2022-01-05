English Finnish

TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 05.01.2022 at 16:45 EET

Alstom has selected Teleste to deliver onboard systems for a large project in Europe



Teleste will deliver its onboard systems to Alstom for a large project in Europe. The contract has an estimated total value of €16-20 million.



The project work is set to start immediately. Serial system deliveries are expected to start in 2023 and will last several years.

The agreement between the companies covers a wide range of Teleste’s systems, including visual and audio passenger information management, video surveillance and seat reservation solution. The systems will work in real time with the central on-the-ground systems.

TELESTE CORPORATION

Esa Harju

CEO

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Esa Harju, tel. +358 2 2605 611

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq OMX

Media

www.teleste.com





About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.