Pax8 Named 2022 Best Place to Work in Colorado in Four Categories by Built In Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it was honored in Built In’s 2022 list of Best Places to Work in Colorado for the fourth consecutive year. It earned a top spot on the Best Benefits in Colorado list for the third straight year. In addition to the two outstanding categories, Pax8 was named to the Best Large Companies to Work For in Colorado and the Best National Companies to Work For lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise companies, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.



“We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Colorado for the fourth consecutive year, and in four different categories for 2022,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “At Pax8, our employees’ health and well-being are our top priority. In 2021, we established innovative new programs and offered additional resources to provide elevated support during challenging and uncertain times. The awards reflect our dedication to our employees and commitment to culture.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits candidates frequently search on Built In.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

To learn more about Pax8 and explore career opportunities, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com