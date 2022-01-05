BetterWork Media Group Team Celebrates One Year of Business Following Internal Purchase and Relaunch of Subsidiary Brand

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterWork Media Group (BMG), an organization dedicated to connecting, supporting and empowering workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management and owner of Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management, celebrates its one-year business anniversary today, following the internal purchase of Human Capital Media and rebrand launch in January 2021 by founders Ana Dirksen, Kevin Fields, Ashley St. John and Lauren Lynch-Wilbur.

In year one, BMG has delivered on a number of promises outlined by leadership, including: Chief Learning Officer's Breakfast Club event series following its 2020 hiatus, improved internal company culture and morale, and, most notably, the relaunch of Talent Management.

Originally retired in 2016, Talent Management is a brand dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs. Talent Management has returned as the sister brand to Chief Learning Officer, a platform and community for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. In addition to its Breakfast Club series, Chief Learning Officer is the host of popular industry event CLO Symposium, as well as the Learning in Practice and LearningElite Awards programs.

"It is an incredible thing to watch a lofty goal morph into a prosperous reality. What started out as four colleagues dreaming up a solution for saving the Human Capital Media brand and reuniting a team that once worked so well together has evolved into a fully functioning powerhouse," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief for BMG. "My co-founders and I are overwhelmed by the support we've received from the people-management industry, too, as we've worked to chart our business. The workforce community has proven once again that despite changes and unforeseen challenges, especially in a time of great uncertainty, agility and perseverance are at the cornerstone of what we do. We cannot thank them enough."

BMG continues to serve the learning and talent communities via its award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media and is powered by a team of 100 percent remote employees with headquarters in the Chicagoland area.

###

About BetterWork Media Group

BetterWork Media Group manages Chief Learning Officer and Talent Management, serving workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solution providers in corporate learning and talent management. BetterWork Media Group provides a unique platform to connect, support and empower workplace communities via award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media. BMG's founders have more than 70 years of collective experience in the media industry.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

About Talent Management

Talent Management is dedicated to providing in-depth information and programming for senior-level talent and HR professionals who champion organizational culture and drive the design, development and execution of talent management programs.

Media Contact

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson

taylar@taylarthompsonevents.com

Related Images











Image 1: BetterWork Media Group





BetterWork Media Group Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment