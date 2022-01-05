Industry Veteran Wayne Leonard Joins Gaming and Esports Agency OS Studios as Head of Accounts

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Esports Agency OS Studios , a member of the Project Worldwide agency network, is excited to announce the addition of Wayne Leonard to OS Studios as Head of Accounts. Leonard will be the liaison between internal teams and clients such as Twitch, Nexon, Konami and eMLS, while being a bridge for OS Studios and clients to deliver on objectives and goals. The news comes as the Project Worldwide network looks to consolidate all gaming expertise under one roof, setting up OS Studios as the front door of gaming.



Wayne Leonard first got his start in the gaming space two decades ago, as part of the production team who launched the first PlayStation. He then went on to create community festivals for thousands of Final Fantasy XIV fans, a zombie infested police station for Resident Evil, set up a Kingdom Hearts themed pop-up store at Disney World and many more. He joins OS Studios after a storied career at a sister agency within the Project network, George P. Johnson (GPJ). With the addition of Leonard, OS Studios will be able to assemble a team to respond to a full 360° campaign or only key segments as needed - from broadcast and in-person experiences to broader marketing and advertising.

On joining OS Studios, Wayne Leonard said, “In a few ways, joining the team at OS Studios will feel a bit like coming home having started out in broadcast & post-production before expanding into live events and experiential marketing. As Head of Accounts, I’ll be leading key accounts at OS, to work with client & internal teams to guide and shape their success."

John Higgins, CEO of OS Studios is delighted to have Leonard onboard. On Leonard joining, he said, “This is an exciting time for OS Studios. When we joined the Project Worldwide network, we were most excited about collaborating with other agencies in the network, especially GPJ. This collaboration allowed us to meet Wayne, who has an extremely rich and expansive history in gaming activations in North America. He is a great addition to our leadership team.”

Along with the new hire, OS Studios is expanding in other ways by building a new gaming studio in Manhattan to power and focus on building the metaverse for brands. The studio will allow for in house development with the latest green screen system, three control rooms, Chyron virtual set augmented reality technology and more to produce the highest quality broadcasts and commercials.

