JM Family Enterprises Announces the Promotion of Brent Sergot to President of its Subsidiary Southeast Toyota Distributors

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brent Sergot has been named president of Southeast Toyota Distributors, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises. In addition to leading the company’s daily operations, Sergot also now holds the title of executive vice president of JM Family and is a member of the parent company’s Executive Management Team, which oversees the development and implementation of the company’s long-range planning and strategies for future growth.

A JM Family associate since 2001, Sergot has held various leadership positions within the organization and its subsidiaries, including director of National Remarketing for World Omni Financial Corp., president of DataScan and group vice president of Originations for Southeast Toyota Finance. He most recently served as senior vice president and assistant general manager of Southeast Toyota Distributors, where he worked closely with partners at Toyota Motor North America while being mentored by outgoing president, Ed Sheehy, in preparation for this new role.

“After years of learning our businesses and embracing our culture, Brent is prepared for this next step and will continue the innovative, dealer-driven work that has propelled Southeast Toyota Distributors for more than 50 years,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO of JM Family.

Prior to joining JM Family, Sergot was already an established automotive thought-leader, having made his mark at various industry organizations focusing on wholesale, remarketing, fleet and retail. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida with his wife Joanna.

Ed Sheehy, who joined Southeast Toyota Distributors in 1999 as vice president of Marketing and had been at the helm since 2008, retired following an impactful 22-year tenure with the company.

“Ed has been respected and admired for his unmatched understanding of the automotive industry, his dedication to our partners at Toyota and our dealer network, and to their success. His strong leadership and his steadfast commitment to our culture and to all of us have helped us grow and succeed,” said Burns “While few could fill the void left by Ed, we are confident in Brent’s ability to write our next chapter and lead us into the future of the automotive industry.”

About Southeast Toyota Distributors LLC

Southeast Toyota Distributors is the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyotas. The company distributes vehicles, parts and accessories to 177 Toyota dealerships in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. Dealers in this region sell approximately 20% of all Toyotas sold in the country. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, its vehicle processing facilities are located in Jacksonville, Florida and Commerce, Georgia.

Southeast Toyota Distributors is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, DataScan and Home Franchise Concepts. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

