HERE and leading Swiss retailer Migros offer CO₂ Insights for shippers and fleet operators

The CO₂ Insights tool predicts amount of CO₂ produced for any given commercial truck route.

CO₂ Insights integrates leading Swiss retailer Migros’ measurement of CO₂ emissions produced by its own fleet over 4 years.

Reducing fleet operators' emissions is critical to achieving Net Zero and climate change regulatory commitments.

CES 2022 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced a new commercial fleet analytics tool that predicts the amount of Carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per route, considering factors such as vehicle and fuel type, traffic conditions and the road networks’ physical attributes, including topography, curvature, slope and elevation. CO₂ Insights also recommends the most appropriate commercial vehicle with the most appropriate engine (diesel, electric, bio-gas or hydrogen) to produce the least CO₂ for any given route. By doing so, CO₂ Insights supports the transition to CO₂ neutral commercial fleet and contributes to reducing pollution.

CO₂ Insights – under the name of M Opex Tower – was developed by leading Swiss retailer Migros and its strategic partner Empa, a world-renowned research institute for materials science and technology within the ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich), relying on HERE location data and services. Migros has used the tool to investigate the environmental impact of its own fleet and drive the transition from diesel vehicles to alternative fuel options such as biogas, electric and hydrogen. The retailer built its CO₂ analytical tool with the HERE Routing API, which enables fleet managers to deliver optimized navigation routes incorporating the attributes of the roadway, legal and physical restrictions and adjusted road hierarchy and topology via HERE Map Attributes API.

CO₂ Insights is certified by myclimate, an organization that helps calculate and offset emissions. For this offset, the CO₂ calculation takes into account the energy consumed for transportation (tank-to-wheel) and emissions from fuel production (well-to-tank). Indirect emissions from vehicle manufacturing, maintenance and disposal, as well as the emissions produced to build the infrastructure used by the vehicle are also considered. The CO₂ calculation is certified according to DIN EN 16258 and ISO 14040.

“Sustainability has always played a major role for Migros. The innovative tool we have recently developed helps us reach our goal to reduce CO₂ emissions in road transport by 70% by 2030 and thus consolidate our position as one of the most sustainable retailers in the world,” said Rainer Deutschmann, Director Security & Traffic, Federation of Migros Cooperatives. “With its extensive network in the Transport and Logistics industry, HERE Technologies is the right partner to get other companies to benefit from our innovation.”

“In addition to offering our customers the fastest and shortest routes, we are now in a position to predict the amount of CO₂ produced by any given type of commercial truck on any given route. We can even identify which combination of truck model and fuel is least polluting. We are proud to see our road attributes powering CO₂ Insights in support of building CO₂ neutral fleets. This is an important contribution to help the EU reach its objectives of climate neutrality by 2050,” said Jørgen Behrens, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies.

CO₂ Insights will be free of charge for evaluation purposes until 31 March 2022 for HERE customers.

Media Contacts

Adrianne Montgobert

+49 151 72 11 67 81

Adrianne.montgobert@here.com

Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund Direktion Kommunikation & Medien

Limmatstrasse 152 Postfach 1766

CH-8031 Zürich Mediennummer

+41 (0)58 570 38 38

media@migros.ch

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www.360.here.com.

About Migros

With annual sales of CHF 29.95 billion in 2020, the Migros Group is both the largest retail company in Switzerland and with over 99,200 employees the largest private employer as well. The owners of Migros are its more than two million cooperative members, organized into ten regional cooperatives. These members run the Migros Group's core business, its retail sales. In addition, the Migros Group has its own industrial division and various retail and travel companies, as well as owning the Migros Bank.

Attachment