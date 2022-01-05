Dave Firestone Joins PlanSource as Chief Revenue Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is delighted to announce that Dave Firestone has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Dave joins PlanSource with more than 25 years of experience driving revenue growth in the benefits, healthcare and insurance industries. Prior to joining PlanSource, Dave provided strategic guidance to leading brands at consulting firm HealthShare360 agency and served as the Chief Revenue Officer at bswift, an Aetna and CVS Health Company.



As CRO, Dave will lead the Go-to-Market strategy and teams, including sales, sales operations, strategic partnerships and marketing.

“I’m excited to join PlanSource and be part of the company’s future. PlanSource is poised for growth and has a tremendous opportunity to make an impact in the benefits industry,” said Dave Firestone. “I look forward to being a part of the Vista Equity Partners family and providing our customers and partners with an innovative benefits platform.”

Under Dave’s leadership, bswift became the nation’s premier SaaS platform benefits administrator in the large group market, achieving 5X revenue growth from $40M to $200M in five years. Prior to joining bswift, Dave served as Head of National Distribution for Aetna Medicare. During his tenure, the organization grew from $800M to over $7B in annual revenue and significantly expanded Aetna Medicare’s distribution channels, including the company’s first broker distribution channels, telephonic sales call centers, online sales and distribution of Aetna Medicare products on third party exchanges. Additionally, Dave was selected to be part of the internal acquisition team that led to the purchase of bswift.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dave to the PlanSource family,” said Tom Signorello, CEO of PlanSource. “With his experience in the benefits and healthcare industry and impressive track record leading high-growth sales teams, Dave is a perfect fit for PlanSource. I’m looking forward to working with Dave and the contributions he will make to fuel PlanSource’s next stage of growth.”

PlanSource has excellent momentum heading into 2022, with a strong close to 2021, adding new customers, partners and achieving 20% growth in total consumers on the platform.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

