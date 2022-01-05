Pop Culture Boosts Acceptance of Plant Medicine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portrayals of plant medicine in the media and real-life celebrity accounts are contributing to a wider conversation about the benefits of plant medicine retreats and Ayahuasca experiences, like those offered by Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica.



Recent TV shows including "9 Perfect Strangers" and "White Lotus" have highlighted luxury retreats, transformational vacations and the use of Ayahuasca plant medicine in new and entertaining ways. These portrayals, although highly dramatized, are contributing to a broader conversation and understanding about the benefits associated with plant medicine.

"We're seeing that more and more people are coming to accept plant medicine and Ayahuasca as valuable tools for healing, rejuvenation, and self-discovery," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO of Rythmia. "TV shows and celebrities who discuss Ayahuasca publicly are inspiring more people to research the many benefits that plant medicine can provide."

Ayahuasca is an increasingly popular plant medicine, known for its psychedelic effects that can help users experience transformational journeys of self-discovery and reflection.

In "9 Perfect Strangers," the show portrays the group dynamics that often emerge during wellness retreats and what happens when an individual decides to work with psychedelic medicine for personal healing. Another show, "White Lotus," touches on the social need for healing and connecting with a community of people.

Rythmia has even hosted celebrities including musician Bobby Brown and pro surfer Kelly Slater, who have each talked about the benefits they experienced with plant medicine.

Powell notes that portrayals of Ayahuasca and plant medicine in pop culture do not always reflect the most realistic or safe ways to use the medicines. However, the portrayals increase public awareness about the benefits of plant medicine and reduce the stigma that has long been associated with these alternatives to western medicine.

As people share their experiences with Ayahuasca and other plant medicines, organizations like Rythmia can reach more people whose lives could benefit from the ancient healing powers of plant medicine. Rythmia Life Advancement Center specializes in helping guests use plant medicines safely and effectively.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular, with over 95% of its 9,000 clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. Eighty-two percent of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press.

