Cable Matters Unveils Active USB4™ Cable with 40Gbps Bandwidth Support

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an appearance at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Cable Matters®, an industry-leading connectivity solutions supplier, today unveiled one of the first active 3-meter USB4™ cables with full 40Gbps support.

The Cable Matters USB4™ Active Cable comes in a 3m / 9.8ft length. The cable features an active signal repeater to preserve the full 40Gbps USB4 signal across the cable to overcome the limitations of traditional copper cables.

USB4 is the newest and most advanced USB version, offering bandwidth capabilities of up to 40Gbps over the versatile USB-C connector. The high bandwidth demands of USB4 limit traditional passive copper cables to a typical length of 1m / 3.3ft. The active cable engineered by Cable Matters triples the effective length of the cable.

The Cable Matters USB4 Active Cable is fully compatible with Thunderbolt™ 4 and Thunderbolt 3 devices and backward compatible with USB-C. The cable brings high-performance 40Gbps connectivity to USB4 and Thunderbolt adapters, docking stations, flash drives, and monitors.

This innovative cable fills a missing link in the market for long high bandwidth USB4 cables for docking stations and monitors. In the past, docking station and USB-C monitor users had to keep their devices close to their computers due to short cable lengths. The Cable Matters USB4 Active Cable enables power users to route their docking station away from their workstation or conceal equipment under their desk or in a drawer. It is also ideal for USB-C and Thunderbolt monitors, offering up to 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video support.

"This active USB4 cable with Thunderbolt 4 support is the perfect companion cable for a docking station, and brings unparalleled flexibility to both USB-C and Thunderbolt devices," said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang.

Product demos are available throughout CES at the Cable Matters booth, located at LVCC Central Hall 15973. The cable will be released in Q2 2022 on Amazon and CableMatters.com.

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

USB4™, USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation.

Media Contact:

Sarah White

Phone: 508-460-1560

Email: press@cablematters.com

