World Insurance Associates Acquires Safety Consulting, Inc.

Tinton Falls, NJ, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Safety Consulting, Inc. of Topeka, KS on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Safety Consulting, Inc. is an established leader in the safety industry. The company was founded in 1971, following OSHA’s creation. Today it provides loss control and risk management services that include safety training, site inspections, and safety supply equipment across its diverse customer base, ranging from construction, manufacturing, transportation, municipalities, national trade associations and oil industries.

“We’re proud to offer our clients more than 50 years of dependable service and proven success that saves lives through effective training and consistent workplace safety,” says Craig Stromgren President/Owner, Safety Consulting, Inc. “We are excited to be a part of World, and we look forward to helping World clients reduce their risk, and lower accident rates with effective program development, continuous safety training, frequent onsite inspections and changing the habits of employees through the promotion of employee safety awareness.”

“It’s great to have Safety Consulting, Inc. join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “The addition of Safety Consulting, Inc. to the World team will enable us to provide the service of personalized safety consulting to clients.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Smith Law provided legal counsel to Safety Consulting, Inc. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.