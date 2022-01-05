Sisters of the Valley Bring Back the Bundle

Merced, California, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sisters of the Valley, known by many as ‘the weed-nuns’ have released new products and new bundles, combining the best of their CBD and the best of their mushroom coffee product lines into discounted bundles.

Explains Sister Kate, "When Covid lockdown happened in early 2020, we decided to take on a big project that was a lot of work, but needed to be done. We had to completely rebuild our on-line store for search engine optimization and join the new era. When we took on that project, our bundles fell off the shelf and the thing about our product bundles is that they give an ‘all time’ discount, that our base has been deprived of for eighteen months. Today, as we introduce individual mushroom coffee packets and the ability for people to try our new mood-stabilizing mushroom coffee without spending very much, we are also bringing back our bundles."

The Sisters have nine different bundles in the store that provide a 15% to 30% discount, permanently, over individually purchased items. They have soap bundles, incense bundles, CBD salve and oil bundles. The Sisters have just combined their mushroom coffee with their hemp tea, for more healthy morning brew options.

The Sisters believe that when capitalism works the way it’s supposed to, when there is a free market at play, competition drives them to excellence. Sister Sophia explains, "I saw that happen during the Covid economy, when suddenly, we had to put a lot of energy into making sales happen. Suddenly, we had to improve everything about what we did in order to compete – faster shipping times, more communication with the customers on the status of their orders, more marketing, more everything. Before these times, we always bragged that we don’t sell, we serve, because back then, as much as we made, we sold. Today, the economy is much different and we have to hustle. Bringing new products and new bundles to the market is our way.”

Store: www.sistersofthevalley.org

