Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2021.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0653 and quoting the reservation number 22014449. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1f7s6438qq8sv&eom. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 22014449 then follow the system prompts. Any material presented during the call will be subsequently made available on the company’s website in the investor relations section.

For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Benoit Alain, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (514) 917-6454

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com