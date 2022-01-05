Raycon Unveils New Power Speaker Series at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raycon (https://rayconglobal.com/) line grew today at the Consumer Electronics Show with the debut of its new premium line of Power Speakers designed to deliver a party experience through booming sound and features, such as LED lights and various audio inputs. The announcement was made at CES, running Jan. 3 through 7 in Las Vegas.



The Power Speaker Ultra, available to retail in February 2022, lets you bring the club wherever you go, with three awe-inspiring, liquid-flame lighting effects. The customizable EQ lets users set the sound exactly how they want it, while the multi-link mode allows them to connect multiple speakers via Bluetooth to create soundscapes that fill their space.

Two quarter-inch inputs are available for microphones and one for guitars, making it the ideal speaker for performers and partiers.

The Power Boombox combines old school looks with new school sound. Boasting three sound profiles and built-in LED party lights, it’s also spill-resistant and provides a full 8 hours of wireless operation. It also has a Bluetooth multi-link mode, and four audio modes -- Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB and FM -- to bring in the sound from wherever you want.

The MSRP for the Power Speaker Ultra is $399.99 and the MSRP for the Power Boombox is $119.99.

Attendees can get a first look at the entire Raycon Inc. line at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #18643. For more information, go to www.rayconglobal.com or email b2b@rayconglobal.com.