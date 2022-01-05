Emerging Markets Marcom Firm CMW Media Celebrates 2021 as Largest Revenue Year in Company History

Leading Nascent Industries Global Agency Specializing in Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Creative Design Celebrates 52% Growth Year-Over-Year



San Diego, CA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CMW Media (“CMW” or the “Company”), a public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in emerging markets including B2B technologies, cannabis, and decentralized fintech, announced today that 2021 was the largest revenue year in company history, posting 52% growth when compared to the previous year. The leading firm added over a dozen new roles during the year and expanded its practice areas to include a larger focus on business-to-business technology clients.

Following a difficult year for agencies worldwide, CMW spent 2021 as a fully remote agency, while maintaining its primary headquarters in downtown San Diego. As such, the agency now has full-time employees in 10 states across the US as well as the United Kingdom and Canada.

Surpassing 35 active accounts across four divisions, CMW’s revenue grew 52% when compared to the previous year. Celebrating its eighth year in operation, the agency’s average age of an active account is 2.27 years, a number believed by the agency to be a testament to the great relationships it has with its clients and the work product quality. Last year the company added many new heavy-hitting public companies to its roster, including Flora Growth, Loop Media, High Tide, Inc., CCELL, among others, and disruptive startups such as Exidio and Terrascale.

“I am beyond honored to be a part of this amazing organization,” said Kyle Porter, Chief Executive Officer of CMW Media. “At the outset of '21, we had every reason to remain cautiously optimistic that our to-that-point successful navigation of the pandemic would continue, and thankfully this was the case. Demand for our pedigree, expertise and results-forward approach has continued to increase exponentially across almost all practice areas. We saw the arrival of Chief Growth Officer Jon L Phillips, who stood-up and leads CMW's now-burgeoning Global B2B and Technology Team. We also made strategic promotions, doubled down on investments in our team culture, and hired the most talented folks we could find for all of our groups. As I shared with our team internally at our end of the year party, I believe we entered 2022 the most prepared and with the strongest team and roster possible.”

Additional 2021 key personnel additions/promotions include:

Kathryn Brown as Public Relations Account Director of the Healthcare and Professional Services Division

Brooke Benavides as Director of Marketing

Peyton Moon as Creative Manager

Maryse Ayub as Multimedia Manager

CMW Media continues this growth trajectory as a full-service corporate communications and marketing firm specializing in emerging markets including sustainable technologies, fintech, biotechnology and the global cannabis industry. Headquartered in downtown San Diego, CMW services clients across four focus area-based divisions: Cannabis, Global B2B Tech, Healthcare and Professional Services, and B2B Digital Marketing.

“While the plan was to return to the office after the pandemic, the team made it clear they could not only be successful in a remote environment, but thrive when we collectively made the decision to stay remote indefinitely. Although operating in this ‘new world way’ was brought about by external forces, the team showed they could rise to the challenge, adapt and execute incredibly well while getting more personal time by eliminating a commute,” added Porter.

