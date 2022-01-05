Post University Announces Education Partnership with Connecticut and Rhode Island Alliance of YMCAs

WATERBURY, CT, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post University has announced a new partnership with Connecticut / Rhode Island Alliance of YMCAs to provide access education courses to YMCA employees, as well as customized executive leadership programs for management.

While YMCAs have changed over the years, its dedication to ‘helping people develop their fullest potential in spirit, mind and body’ has not wavered. From teaching English to immigrants in the early 1900’s, to instilling strength and resilience in Gen Z, the Connecticut / Rhode Island Alliance of YMCAs remains committed to providing programs that remain relevant to today’s parenting challenges.

“Our partnership with Post University will help YMCA staff advance their education with a leading University whose commitment to community service perfectly aligns with our mission,” said Jim O’Rourke, president of the Connecticut / Rhode Island Alliance of YMCAs and chief executive officer of the Greater Waterbury YMCA. “We are excited to provide our staff with the skills and knowledge they need to meet the challenges of today’s families.”

The agreement will help YMCA employees at 25 locations across both states better serve their communities by offering access to Post University’s full roster of degree options at a significantly reduced tuition rate. The program includes Post’s early childhood education programs, which are recognized and programmatically accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. According to new research from the Center for American Progress, 44 percent of Connecticut residents live in areas without enough childcare options.

The Connecticut / Rhode Island Alliance of YMCAs currently serve 200,000 youth in Providence, Hartford, and Waterbury, among others.

“Education can help improve local economies by upskilling its residents and employees into valuable professionals who feel supported and encouraged. By investing in their employees and providing workforce development opportunities, our YMCA partners will have the chance to impact their communities and improve programming for thousands of families,” said Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins.

For more than 20 years, Post University has offered online education programs with a robust global presence. The YMCA partnership will lean on Post’s reputation as an online learning leader to offer employees options and flexible academic paths. The agreement also will provide internship opportunities for students through Post’s Malcolm Baldrige School of Business and John P. Burke School of Public Service and Education.

The current agreement extends to YMCA personnel within the Connecticut / Rhode Island Alliance of YMCAs. Future expansion may include additional YMCA partnerships in New York and Pennsylvania.

Enrollment is now open through Monday, January 10 and will reopen before each eight-week session. For more information or to enroll, visit www.Post.edu or call (800) 660-6615.

ABOUT POST UNIVERSITY

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University® is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an extraordinary educational experience with an unmatched level of personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in the State of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post fuels the personal aspirations and career goals of its students with inventive and robust learning technologies that deliver in- demand undergraduate and graduate degree programs, small class sizes, individual attention, and customizable degree concentrations.

In the spring of 2021, Post established two schools at its campus -- American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences and the School of Continuing Education. These schools proudly join with Malcolm Baldrige School of Business, School of Arts & Sciences, and John P. Burke School of Public Services and Education in continuing Post University’s tradition serving the community by providing quality educational services.

Recognized for its Honors Program, NCAA Division II athletics, and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years, Post University is licensed by the state of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education. Post University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and has been continuously accredited since 1972.

Post is ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as a Top Workplace USA 2021.