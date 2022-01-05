Franciosi Consulting Investigating Beta-Adrenergic Receptor Antagonists as Potential New Treatments for Essential Tremor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be performing structure activity analyses of published beta-adrenergic receptor antagonists (a.k.a. beta blockers) as potential new treatments for essential tremor. These antagonists were previously taken to the clinical development stage for other indications and then abandoned mainly for a lack of efficacy and non-safety related issues. Essential tremor is one of the most common neurologic movement disorders affecting 0.5% to 5% of the general population, predominately seniors. It is considered to be a nervous system disorder that is characterized by a part of the human body shaking uncontrollably. The hands and forearms are the most commonly affected areas. Propranolol is the primary treatment of choice for preventing tremors; it is a nonselective beta blocker but with mild side effects such as light headedness as well as potential contraindications especially in the elderly. Lui Franciosi states, “This type of tremor is not the same as the one seen with Parkinson’s disease. It gets worse with advancing age and the cause is unknown. Unfortunately, the shaking also worsens with anxiety when performing simple tasks as writing with a pen, eating with a spoon, or drinking with a cup. Seniors are most affected as well as embarrassed in public, which in turn exacerbates the tremor and creates a vicious circle.” The aim of this work is to determine if these previously clinically tested compounds have similar efficacy and safety profiles as propranolol.



