Forty-Six Percent of Consumers Plan to Eat Healthier in 2022 According to New Survey by Nextbite

DENVER, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-six percent of consumers indicate they want to eat healthier in 2022, making it the most highly-ranked lifestyle change, followed by working out more often and spending less money, according to a new survey by Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants. At the same time, 49% of consumers plan to order healthier food for delivery in 2022. In fact, offering healthier food delivery options is the third most motivating way to get consumers to order delivery more often (closely followed by faster delivery times and more food variety).



For all ages, eating healthier in 2022 is a top-ranked resolution, including 48% of 18-24 year olds and 45% of 25-34 year olds. Eating healthier doesn’t necessarily mean adopting a trendy new diet, as only 6% plan on trying the keto or Whole360 diet.

The momentum and demand for delivery food continues in the coming year. Fifty-nine percent of consumers are currently ordering food for delivery once a month or more and 41% plan to order it more often in 2022. The survey also reported that 33% order food for delivery once a week or more. Consumer delivery demand continues to increase, despite Covid lock-downs disappearing, children returning to school, and adults going back to work in-person. In a Summer 2021 survey , Nextbite found 43% were ordering food at least once a month, and 23% were ordering weekly.

“Restaurants have a huge opportunity in 2022 to adopt virtual menus to reach new customers for delivery and takeout, but also to offer new healthier options consumers crave,” said Nextbite Vice President of Brand Mickey Citarella. “Delivery and takeout are no longer viewed as unhealthy, and it’s important to focus on supplying consumers with fresh options that are both delicious and nutritious. If we do this, we’ll continue to see delivery orders increase.”

Nextbite helps brick and mortar restaurants deliver on consumers’ health-oriented preferences by adding virtual restaurant brands including TZK I— Mediterranean bowls and wraps bursting with fresh ingredients and flavor, and Veg-e-licious — plant-based burgers piled high with different toppings. Food service operators interested in becoming a fulfillment partner can learn more and sign up here on the Nextbite website .

The Nextbite study surveyed 1,046 consumers across the United States, ranging from ages 13-54 years old, in December 2021.

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

