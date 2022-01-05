Anomalo Partners with Snowflake to Help Enterprises Trust Their Data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help customers trust the data they use to make decisions and build products. The combination provides customers with a way to monitor the quality of the data in any table in Snowflake’s platform without writing code, configuring rules, or setting thresholds.

Today’s modern data-powered organizations are using Snowflake’s platform to centralize all of their data and make it easily available for everything from business decision-making to predictive analytics and machine learning.



However dashboards and data-powered products are only as good as the quality of the data that powers them. Many data-powered companies quickly encounter one unfortunate fact: much of their data is missing, stale, corrupt or prone to unexpected and unwelcome changes. As a result, companies spend more time dealing with issues in their data rather than unlocking that data’s value.



Anomalo thus addresses the data quality problem by monitoring enterprise data and automatically detecting and root-causing data issues, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo leverages machine learning to rapidly assess a wide range of data sets with minimal human input. If desired, enterprises can fine-tune Anomalo’s monitoring through the low-code configuration of metrics and validation rules. This is in contrast to legacy approaches to monitoring data quality that require extensive work writing data validation rules or setting limits and thresholds.



As a result, Snowflake customers can now begin monitoring the quality of their data with Anomalo in under five minutes. They simply connect Anomalo’s data quality platform to their Snowflake account and select the tables they wish to monitor. No further configuration or code is required.



Anomalo and Snowflake are used by customers globally:

Discover Financial Services is leveraging Anomalo to quickly gain trust in their most critical data. Discover’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Keith Toney said: “Discover is transforming and expanding how we use data as an enterprise asset to serve our customers better through advanced data analytics. We were looking for a product that would help us maintain a scalable foundation of trusted data in a fast-paced digital environment. We selected Anomalo to fully automate the basis of our data quality monitoring because their machine learning and root cause detection technology identifies late, missing or anomalous data across our petabyte-scale cloud warehouse. Our data stewards use Anomalo’s intuitive UI to tailor monitoring to their business needs. Compared to legacy solutions, Anomalo will help us detect more quality issues with just a fraction of the time invested by our team.”

Faire uses Anomalo to monitor the most important tables in their Snowflake account. Daniele Perito, Chief Data Officer and co-founder at Faire, said: “We monitor hundreds of key tables in Snowflake’s platform with Anomalo. I sleep better at night knowing our data is more reliable, and my team loves how easy it is to use and how insightful the notifications are.”

Substack uses Anomalo to empower their small team to keep up with an ever growing collection of data. Mike Cohen, Substack’s Data Manager, said: “With a small data team at Substack, the automated checks that Anomalo provides are like having another data engineer on the team whose primary focus is to ensure data quality and integrity. With these checks, we've caught internal data and production bugs and detected the presence of bad actors internal to our system that might have otherwise gone unnoticed for long periods of time.”



“Snowflake provides an ideal environment for tools like Anomalo. With its ability to centralize the full set of enterprise data and its unique ability to automatically size query workloads based on their priority and urgency, Snowflake is a perfect partner in helping enterprises trust all of their important data,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.



“Anomalo offers an easy-to-use way to monitor every table in a customer’s Snowflake account for data quality issues,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “We're excited to offer Snowflake customers the ability to leverage Anomalo to further build trust in the data they are using to develop products and make decisions.”



As part of today’s announcement, Anomalo is a Select Partner within the Snowflake Partner Program.



About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises trust the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq .

