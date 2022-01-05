URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at December 31, 2021

English French

Paris, Amsterdam, le 5 janvier 2022

Informations relatives au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social au 31 décembre 2021

(articles L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’AMF)

Date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote 31/12/2021 138 594 416 138 594 416

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

Société Européenne à Directoire et Conseil de surveillance

au capital de 692 972 080 euros

Siège social : 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer – 75016 PARIS

682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Paris, Amsterdam, January 5, 2022

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the share capital as at December 31, 2021

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 31/12/2021 138,594,416 138,594,416

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Share capital: €692,972,080

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS





