URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at December 31, 2021

| Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

PARIS Cedex 16, FRANCE

Paris, Amsterdam, le 5 janvier 2022

Informations relatives au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social au 31 décembre 2021

        

(articles L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’AMF)

DateNombre total d’actions composant le capitalNombre total de droits de vote
31/12/2021138 594 416138 594 416

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Société Européenne à Directoire et Conseil de surveillance
au capital de 692 972 080 euros
Siège social : 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer – 75016 PARIS
682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Paris, Amsterdam, January 5, 2022

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at December 31, 2021

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
31/12/2021138,594,416138,594,416

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,972,080
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

 

