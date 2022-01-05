URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at December 31, 2021

Paris, Amsterdam, le 5 janvier 2022
Informations relatives au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social au 31 décembre 2021
(articles L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’AMF)
|Date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
|31/12/2021
|138 594 416
|138 594 416
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Société Européenne à Directoire et Conseil de surveillance
au capital de 692 972 080 euros
Siège social : 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer – 75016 PARIS
682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
Paris, Amsterdam, January 5, 2022
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at December 31, 2021
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/12/2021
|138,594,416
|138,594,416
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,972,080
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
