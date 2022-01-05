English French

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI):

10-for-1 stock split of CBI shares

Last day of trading of the old shares: Friday January 7, 2022

First day of listing of the new shares: Monday January 10, 2022

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: ALCBI) communicates the timetable for the implementation of the split of the nominal value of CBI shares approved by the ordinary general meeting on December 29, 2021.

On the basis of a current nominal value of 1.00 euro per share and a total of 19,337,000 shares, the nominal value will now be 0.10 euro for 193,370,000 shares. Each shareholder holding 1 CBI share (ISIN code FR00140062P9) at the close of trading on January 7, 2022 will automatically become the owner of 10 CBI shares (new ISIN code FR0014007LW0) for which the first day of listing will take place on January 10, 2022. The new shares will be delivered on January 12, 2022. CBI's share capital of EUR 19,337,000 will remain unchanged.

Dates Subject Dec. 29, 21 Holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting Jan. 07, 22 Last day of trading of the old shares Jan. 10, 22 Effective date of the stock split / Delisting of the old shares / Listing of the new shares Jan. 11, 22 Recording date of the new shares Jan. 12, 22 Delivery date of the new shares

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

Contacts

CBI

Frédéric Chesnais

Chairman and CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing Sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe Ossola

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com Financial Communications

Calyptus

Gregory Bosson

+33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cbi@calyptus.net

