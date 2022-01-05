Edge Technologies Refreshes Branding After Transaction and C$5.4M Private Placement

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Technologies Inc. ("edgeTI" or the "Company") refreshed its brand and website today following its transaction (the "Transaction") with Aphelion Capital Corp. ("Aphelion") to become "Edge Total Intelligence, Inc." The brand refresh includes an updated logo that preserves the Company’s prior look while emphasizing Total Intelligence with the addition of TI to the wordmark.



“We believe this refresh, following the close of the Transaction, positions edgeTI to execute our growth strategy to extend market awareness and deliver disruptive enterprise control and intelligence automation solutions — Total Intelligence,” said James Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. “Our low-code software platform empowers organizations to quickly understand threats and opportunities to expedite direct action across technology and business operations — all without uprooting existing technology applications or replicating costly data stores.”

As part of the Transaction, Aphelion’s prior trading symbol APHE was changed to “CTRL” to clearly align the Company’s emphasis on organizational control, automation and optimization. The Company's stock is expected to resume trading in January. The formal date will be shared once approvals are completed and scheduled with the TSX Venture Exchange.

“Our experience tells us that customer expectations of always-on operations have increased amidst continual global and regional disruption. Business operations, especially supply chains, and their underlying technology need to be more resilient, contextual, composable, and controllable,” added James Barrett. “This is what we solve every day, and we need to scale to support increasing customer demand for real-time digital operations.”

Prior Announced Transaction and Financing

Further information on the Transaction can be found on the Company’s website and SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and in Aphelion's news release dated December 24, 2021.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence is a leader in real-time digital operations - delivering increased operational resilience, agility, and efficiency. The Company’s low-code rapid development software, edgeCore™, securely unifies control and intelligence without creating new data stores or uprooting existing systems. Configurable pipelines and visualizations transform siloed systems into composable operations that meet the unique needs of users and evolving business situations. Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of the resumption of trading of the Company's stock, execution and expectations relating to its growth strategy and ability to scale to meet increasing demand. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. edgeTI assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to edgeTI. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by edgeTI with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Trading in edgeTI stock will remain halted until such time as permission to resume trading has been obtained from the TSX Venture Exchange.