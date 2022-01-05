Incorta Unveils New Global Partner Program and Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the Direct Data Platform™, today announced the launch of the Incorta Partner Program , a new and improved partner program built to support the company’s rapid global expansion, as well as the Incorta Partner Summit , a virtual event taking place on January 19, 2022.



The Incorta Partner Program gives businesses everything they need to help their customers maximize the value of their data with Incorta – including educational resources, support and expertise, and other generous incentives. The effort is led by Steve Walden, Incorta’s new EVP Business Development & Strategy, who joined the company in October 2021. Prior to Incorta, Walden held senior leadership roles at Alteryx and Collibra, overseeing partnerships and alliances at each company as SVP of Business Development.

“Great partnerships are foundational to Incorta’s success – they are a huge part of how we deliver such a powerful data analytics advantage to our customers,” said Walden. “With the launch of the new Incorta Partner Program, we are ready to scale our partner ecosystem globally to meet fast-growing demand for unified data analytics platforms like Incorta.”

Partner Program Benefits

The Incorta Partner Program provides generous incentives and benefits for partners to build a successful Incorta Practice, including:

Software license discounts

Deal registration protection and referral fees

Free training and technical certifications

Extensive sales, marketing, and technical enablement support, including resources traditionally reserved for internal employees, such as access to our notes on deal progress, deal stage, and key contacts at Incorta who can help.

Inaugural partners include: Accenture, eCapital Advisors, ibTech, Infosys, Perficient, and Wipro.

To kick off the newly launched Partner Program, Incorta is hosting a half-day virtual Partner Summit on January 19, 2022. Attendees will hear from Steve Walden on the new Partner Program and what’s in store this year, as well as Incorta CEO Scott Jones on our overall 2022 business strategy, and EVP of Product Matthew Halliday on the product roadmap. The event will also feature several technical and sales breakout sessions for attendees to further accelerate their success.

For more information about the Incorta Partner Program, please visit www.incorta.com/partners

About Incorta

Incorta is the only unified data analytics platform powered by Direct Data Mapping™. Purpose-built to help companies stay ahead of the accelerating rate, volume, and complexity of modern enterprise data, the platform delivers unmatched speed and visibility. Incorta is built with open standards and integrates with cloud-friendly tools and platforms, making it easy to consolidate data in the cloud and extract meaningful insights. By making any data source continuously available for analytics, the platform helps business leaders, business teams, and data scientists make more accurate, timely and transparent decisions with faster access to richer data sets. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures, Sorenson Capital and Wipro Ventures, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Broadcom, Cisco, Credit Suisse, and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com .