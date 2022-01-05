English French

Paris, Amsterdam, January 5, 2022

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: termination of the liquidity facility with Rothschild Martin Maurel

URW announces that it has terminated the liquidity facility entrusted to Rothschild Martin Maurel with effect from December 31, 2021 after the close of trading, as this agreement has not been used in recent months (no transactions were executed during the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021).

At the time of the termination date, the liquidity facility counted as assets:

0 stapled share

€14,741,407.19

It should be noted that when the contract was implemented, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

0 stapled share

€15,000,000

