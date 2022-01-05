2nd Watch Expands Data & Analytics Capabilities with Acquisition

SEATTLE, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , the global cloud services company, has acquired Aptitive , a cloud data and analytics consultancy. The deal strengthens 2nd Watch’s data and analytics capabilities and enhances its ability to help enterprises use data to make smarter business decisions.



For many modern enterprises, data and analytics have emerged as a top priority due to the tangible impact data can have on business outcomes. 2nd Watch has a robust data and analytics practice already, encompassing data strategy, platform selection and implementation, data management, pipeline development, analytics and operations. Its data migration and management services have been used by some of the world’s biggest brands since 2010.

Based in Chicago, Aptitive has been helping clients choose, implement and optimize data solutions in AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, Snowflake, and others since 2013. Its acquisition allows 2nd Watch to expand its reach within specific verticals, such as media and entertainment, healthcare and retail, by providing comprehensive data and analytics solutions using cloud-native platforms and tools.

“Aptitive has been at the forefront of delivering modern cloud-native data solutions with an outstanding team of practice leaders, consultants and engineers,” said Doug Schneider, CEO of 2nd Watch. “The strategic and cultural fit with 2nd Watch is incredibly strong and further accelerates scaling both our data and application modernization services as we continue building an enduring cloud-native solutions provider that enterprises trust.”

“We are thrilled to gain the support and breadth of services that 2nd Watch brings to our Aptitive employees and clients,” said Paul Corning, CEO of Aptitive. “Like Aptitive, 2nd Watch combines deep technical skills, top consulting talent and strong culture to deliver outstanding results for its clients. Together we can offer more services, more exceptional performance and a deeper bench across more technologies and skillsets.”

All Aptitive employees are joining 2nd Watch through the acquisition. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Google Cloud Partner providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .