Paris, FRANCE

 Paris, January 5th 2022

 Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

-        212,942 shares
-        € 15,242,298.97

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,857

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,763

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 873,500 shares for € 28,045,183.54

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 856,058 shares for € 27,573,906.33

As a reminder :

•        the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

-        195,500 shares
-        € 15,763,185.76

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 942

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 888

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 532,002 shares for € 17,821,022.61

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 368,002 shares for € 12,540,282.90

•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-        0 shares
-        € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June
22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

