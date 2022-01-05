Paris, January 5th 2022
Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:
- 212,942 shares
- € 15,242,298.97
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,857
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,763
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 873,500 shares for € 28,045,183.54
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 856,058 shares for € 27,573,906.33
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 195,500 shares
- € 15,763,185.76
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 942
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 888
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 532,002 shares for € 17,821,022.61
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 368,002 shares for € 12,540,282.90
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 10,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June
22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
