Built In Honors Scott’s Cheap Flights in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Portland, Oregon, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Scott’s Cheap Flights was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Scott’s Cheap Flights earned a place on Built In’s 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the entire Scott’s Cheap Flights team for having their tireless work nationally recognized,” said founder Scott Keyes. “Over the years, thousands of small choices by each person at SCF have created the type of work environment where we find energy and purpose and joy. Great workplaces don’t happen magically; they’re created. And ours is thanks not to one person or a few people, but each and every person who’s helped build Scott’s Cheap Flights to what it is today.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

ABOUT SCOTT’S CHEAP FLIGHTS

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business and first class flights. Every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

