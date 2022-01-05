Innovative MedTech’s Subsidiary Signs Deal with Visa Franchise to Expand Franchise Growth Strategy

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SarahCare, a 28-location adult day care franchisor, is expanding its franchising growth strategy by partnering with Visa Franchise, a premier E-2 business advisor for individuals and families in search of business investments that would enable them to qualify for an E-2 investor visa.



“At SarahCare our team consistently evaluates best in class opportunities for expanding our franchisee programs. This new partnership with Visa Franchise should speed up that growth and tap into a new diverse audience including those seeking a US visa,” said Dr. Merle Griff, President of SarahCare. “The adult day industry expects to see growth in 2022 as clients return to existing centers and with our expanded franchise program, we plan to embrace the growing flight to quality care by adding new adult day care locations.”

According to Visa Franchise, over the past 10 years, E2 visa issuances have increased 80%, to more than 43,000 in 2019 alone. With an overall approval rate of 89%, the E2 visa has one of the highest approval rates for all U.S. visas. E2 visa investors are required to show how they will start (or buy) a U.S. business, hire Americans, and grow a profitable enterprise in five years. The E-2 visa requires an immigrant to make a substantial investment in a US business and move to the US to develop and manage the business. Visa Franchise has worked with over 400 families looking for new opportunities in the United States and created over 2,200 jobs. The typical investment is at least $150,000 and residency can be achieved in as little as three months. The E-2 visa isn't a permanent visa, but it is renewable, and it gives spouses the right to work anywhere in the US and dependents the right to study at American universities, according to Visa Franchise.

“SarahCare is an established player in a growing industry, and they provide operational support that we believe is superior to a typical Franchise system,” said Jack Findaro, Managing Partner at Visa Franchise. “This is essential for many visa entrepreneurs achieving success in new markets.”

The U.S. Health Care industry has an estimated revenue of over $1.6 trillion, of which 64% of it was generated by patient care, according to Visa Franchise. The industry has over 784,000 open firms and supports around 17 million jobs. In addition, the U.S. is the country that spends the most with health care, over $10,200 per capita. In addition, the industry accounts for close to 20% of overall gross domestic product (GDP), according to Visa Franchise.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, including its wholly owned subsidiary, SarahCare, an adult day care center provider. SarahCare is a franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. Those who visit benefit from these services that include specialized dietary menus and engaging social activities allowing them to continue to lead active and enriched lives. The adult day care industry in the U.S. generated $8 billion in 2020 (according to AgingInPlace), and the global elder care services and assistive devices industry is expected to grow from $705.8 billion in 2020 to $914.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to BCC Research. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

About Visa Franchise

Visa Franchise is the premier E-2 business advisor for individuals and families in search of business investments that would enable them to qualify for an E-2 investor visa. Since our founding in 2015, we have helped hundreds of individuals from over 60 countries find the right business opportunity that best fit their unique circumstances. We utilize ongoing research, proprietary due diligence, and a proven process to find the best solutions for our clients. We seek to provide peace of mind by simplifying the process for clients to reside legally in the U.S. through investing in a U.S. small business.

