Built In Honors 3PL Central in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that 3PL Central, a leader in cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Order Management Systems (OMS) built to meet the unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses and brands, was honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, 3PL Central earned a place on Built In LA's Best Midsize Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"People come first at 3PL Central," said Jennifer Albert, vice president of people at 3PL Central. "We've built an incredible team and are excited to be honored for the culture we have created. Between the three acquisitions we completed last year and additional investment from Mainsail Partners, we've more than doubled our employees and expect to continue to grow the team by 30%+ this year."

Albert continued, "Throughout this growth, we've prioritized building an engaging culture and expanding benefits to our team. Whether through our Give Freely volunteer events, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, Ambassadors of Fun 'Stuff' culture team, or dedication to continuous training for our team, 3PL Central has built an environment where team members can not only grow but also thrive and have fun."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About 3PL Central

3PL Central is a leader in cloud-based warehouse management (WMS), inventory management (IMS), and order management (OMS) solutions built to meet unique omnichannel fulfillment needs of both 3PLs and brands. Serving as the backbone of our customers' operations, our platforms aim to quickly transform paper-based, error-prone businesses into service leaders that can focus on customer satisfaction, operate more efficiently, and grow faster. Offering comprehensive WMS, OMS, and IMS platforms, 3PL Central endeavors to make it easy for companies to manage inventory, automate routine tasks, and deliver complete visibility to their customers. As an industry leader for over a decade, 3PL Central manages billions of dollars in inventory and processes more than 140 million orders a year from our customers' systems.

