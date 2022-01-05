By 2028, Global Demand for Smart Solar Market Will Surpass USD 24.99 Billion at 13.42% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global smart solar market finds that increasing adoption of green energy is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by emergence of smart cities, the total global smart solar market is estimated to reach USD 24.99 billion by 2028, up from USD 9.13 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.42%.



Furthermore, the increasing environmental awareness and technological evolution is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global smart solar market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Solar Market Size by Product (Photovoltaic Cells, Photovoltaic Panels, Invertors, Generators, and Others), by Solution (Asset Management, Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, and Remote Metering), by End-User Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-solar-market-1106/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 130+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand for Solar Systems by Utility, Residential and Commercial Sectors

Solar systems are becoming very useful in both the small-scale and large-scale power generation applications in utility segment. The factors that are responsible for the growth of the product in the utility segment include ease of use and installation and the reduction in its prices. The solar systems are widely used in a variety of applications in the utility segment such as PV panels that are installed on building fronts, powering precise devices, solar energy roof tops, power generation plants and utility scale solar PV farms, among others. These shifts are driving the demand of solar systems in utility sector. Furthermore, the increasing urbanization and purchasing power of the consumers is also expected to support the growth of the market. As the urban population is been increasing, it has led the global smart solar market to engraved a position for itself. Moreover, the rising awareness about clean energy usage is also projected to drive the residential solar system installation. Opting for solar systems for homes and commercial institutions is helpful in reducing the harmful CO2 emissions to a great extent. The increase in implementation of solar systems in various sectors is driving the demand for smart solar market in the years to come.

Increase in Technological Advancement to Stimulate the Market Growth

The growing technological developments are anticipated to augment the growth of the smart solar market during the forecast period. The smart solar system provides operational competences, improved functionality, and increase in productivity, optimized performance, and low maintainability. Furthermore, with the implementation of IoT the distributed solar energy resources can be remotely operated, monitored, and controlled. It also helps in delivering improved performance and control on the systems. Additionally, RFID tags can also be used on solar panels in order to track them and identify it throughout its useful life. Thus, the increasing demand for efficient, sustainable and non-conventional energy management solutions is expected to create huge opportunities for smart solar solutions and service providers across the globe in the years to come.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/smart-solar-market-1106/1

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the power plant industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Smart Solar Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Smart Solar Market?

Which segments are included in the Smart Solar Market?

Which top companies are active in the Smart Solar Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Smart Solar Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Smart Solar Market?



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Smart Solar Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global smart solar market with 48.69% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing percentage of constructions in both residential and non-residential sectors in the region. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about use of renewable energy sources and energy conservation along with rapid urbanization and industrialization is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-solar-market-1106

North America and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the Smart Solar Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the enhance product penetration in the developed economies of the region such as the U.S. and UK. Additionally, the increasing technological advancements and penetration of smart devices is also expected to support the growth of the smart solar market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Solar Market:

Sr. No. COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS 1. ABB Zürich, Switzerland 2. Itron Inc. Washington, United States 3. Solar Data Systems, Inc. Connecticut, United States 4. Aclara Technologies LLC Missouri, United States 5. General Electric Massachusetts, United States 6. Siemens Munich, Germany 7. Schneider Electric Rueil-Malmaison, France 8. Echelon Corporation California, United States

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Smart Solar market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Smart Solar market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Smart Solar market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Recent Developments:

October, 2020: Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure (SI) along with Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), and Financial Services (SFS) groups announced the formation of Calibrant Energy that offers comprehensive onsite Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions at no up-front cost for its customers.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Smart Solar Market by Product (Photovoltaic Cells, Photovoltaic Panels, Invertors, Generators, Others), by Solution (Asset Management, Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, Remote Metering), by End-User Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/smart-solar-market-300055

This market titled “Smart Solar Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 9.13 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 24.99 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 13.42% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Product:- Photovoltaic Cells, Photovoltaic Panels, Invertors, Generators, and Others

Solution:- Asset Management, Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, and Remote Metering

End-User Application:- Commercial, Industrial, and Residential Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Fluid Handling System Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-handling-system-market-0989

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-handling-system-market-0989 Battery Energy Storage Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/battery-energy-storage-market-0912

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/battery-energy-storage-market-0912 Hot Water Heaters Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hot-water-heaters-market-0907

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hot-water-heaters-market-0907 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/solar-photovoltaic-pv-panels-market-0870

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs