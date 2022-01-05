Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Three New Members of its Affordable Housing Advisory Council

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed three new members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its community lending and affordable housing mission, and works closely with the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors and management to ensure the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met. There are 15 seats on FHLBank Atlanta’s Council.



New Members:

Sharon Bell is co-founder and principal of Dworbell, Inc., which provides management, advocacy, communications and public relations services to entities in affordable housing and housing finance. The company provides staffing for the National Housing & Rehabilitation Association and the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association, and is involved with publication of the Tax Credit Advisor magazine, which focuses on the development of affordable rental housing utilizing the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and other public and private housing programs. Ms. Bell’s housing experience spans 40 years. She is executive director of the Council of Large Affordable Housing Owners and was previously Senior Vice President of Multifamily and 55+ Housing at the National Association of Home Builders. Ms. Bell has numerous professional affiliations such as Greenline Ventures, Trust for Community Housing, and the David Reznick Foundation. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in consumer economics from the University of Michigan.

Nitsi Bennett has been president and chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity in Okaloosa County, Inc., since 2003. Some of Ms. Bennett’s accomplishments with the organization include developing and launching the first homes built in Okaloosa County that were certified GREEN through the Florida Green Building Coalition, creating the first Habitat for Humanity ReStore in the county, increasing the number of rehabilitated or constructed homes, and increasing the number of volunteers to over 2,000. Ms. Bennett’s 37 years of housing and nonprofit experience includes directing a foundation for children and adults with developmental disabilities, serving as the campaign director for the United Way of Okaloosa-Walton Counties, and being a co-owner and broker of a real estate corporation. Ms. Bennett was appointed to Okaloosa County’s Board of Commissioners Affordable Housing Advisory Board and has served as vice president of the Okaloosa County Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Fort Walton Beach Rotary Club. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science/international relations and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Trenton State University.



Jackson Scott Miller is executive director of the Alabama Multifamily Loan Consortium Inc., which provides permanent mortgages for multifamily housing. Mr. Miller’s responsibilities at the consortium include developing and maintaining new relationships with multifamily property developers and coordinating with its member banks concerning the ongoing management of each bank’s portfolio of loans. His previous professional experience includes serving as the president of Alabama Banking Services, Inc., which evaluated products and services offered to members of the Alabama Banker’s Association. Additionally, Mr. Miller served as vice president of First Citizens Bank in Luverne, Alabama where he analyzed and funded consumer, commercial, and agricultural loans. Mr. Miller has served as the president of Leadership Community Bankers, the Luverne Kiwanis Club, and the Crenshaw County Chamber of Commerce. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in management from Auburn University, the Samford University/Community Bankers Association of Alabama Community Banking School, and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council comprises 15 representatives from a diverse group of community and nonprofit organizations actively involved in providing or promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta’s district. The Council provides advice to FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors regarding ways in which the Bank can enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.

