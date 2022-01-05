Earth Advantage Announces Data Milestone With the Green Building Registry

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Advantage®, Inc. announced today that the Green Building Registry® (GBR) has surpassed two million records. GBR is the leading source of building performance data in the U.S.

Since 2017, GBR has provided green home data to the public and the real estate industry, including multiple listing services. The SaaS (Software as a Service) platform aggregates building performance data directly from the source including the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Energy Score program, LEED® for Homes, ENERGY STAR®, HERS® Index Scores, and other national and regional third-party verification programs. A list with additional program information can be found here: https://www.usagbr.org/data.

"This is important information that isn't making it into the real estate transaction process with any regularity or consistency. Our priority with GBR over the last year has been to focus on building this database of verified, trusted, and accurate building performance data to be utilized by the greater real estate industry. I've been working to advance green data use in the real estate industry since 2008 and it was evident early on that sourcing this data was a real challenge. It has been so rewarding to see GBR grow over the last year," says Meg Garabrant, Senior Manager of Real Estate Services and GBR Lead at Earth Advantage.

Building performance data is a building science approach to evaluate how all aspects of a building work together as one comprehensive system with the goal of creating the most comfortable, healthy, and resource-efficient home or building. Building performance data can include energy audits, renewable installations, and green certifications.

GBR was built using national data standards from the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) field collections for Green Verification and Power Production.

David Heslam, executive director at Earth Advantage, stated, "Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of high performance and sustainable residential building practices, including providing green home data to the real estate market. We are grateful to our data partners who recognize the value in making this data available through GBR as a single source of this data for the market. Through their contributions, we have surpassed two million records in GBR, and it continues to grow every day."

