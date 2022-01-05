MonstaVerse Continues To Generate Buzz After Launching 25 Rare NFTs

New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MonstaVerse team is pleased to introduce its 25 rare NFTs. While with the increasing numbers of the utility of metaverses. MonstaVerse is one such project with its MetaVerse token, the $MONSTR.
MonstaVerse was launched on December 19, 2021, and has clocked an ATH of 31.2 million USD. Touted as a Cryptoverse with its own Cryptosphere, MonstaVerse offers a range of self-sustaining utility which includes:
- An NFTMarketplace;
- A regular token burn mechanism;
- MonstaSwap - a decentralized swapping platform offered as a part of the metaverse;
- MonstaHodl - a multi-chain portfolio tracker;
- A cross chain presale platform, known as MonstaSale;
- And an entire ecosystem consisting of various assets.
Rare NFTs
Recently, MonstaVerse launched their 25 super rare NFTs which according to a team member, “shall have maximum utility when the metaverse will be fully live.” These 25 rare NFTs were a part of MonstaVerse’s Christmas NFT drop, the MonstaSanta, he added. Soon they will also be dropping their 6666 additional NFTs on their marketplace.
With 14,600,000,000,000 $MONSTR tokens already burned, MonstaVerse team is working towards its deflationary strategy. Furthermore, three wallets holding a total of 75% of monsta tokens out of the 666 T supply being locked by the owners of this contract.
The first wallet could be found here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xbf5baa9db09d3ed722c5a37a8bc6e423bb9642a4460d631ab0bede637caf0cc4.
The second one, here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x5c29c35be768ac8c3c781ce2b549c485397371701c597ebc3bec0c832bfaf73c.
And the third one, here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x51556ca7c2884f2d5faa8df2fd0def856d45cef5382350f26ee3b7f771ccf642.
The team has also recently announced a CEX listing on the BKEX exchange, which shall happen on 5th Jan 2021.
- Contract: 0xba75fBC4C7a553081F7A137b6e652520Db444660
- Buy: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xba75fBC4C7a553081F7A137b6e652520Db444660
- Chart: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0x37206e28f8b2145299eed9f7429f80cad246679f
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/monstaverse/
CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/monstaverse
Social Media Handles:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MonstaVerse666
Telegram: https://t.me/MonstaVerseOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monstaverse666/
Discord: https://discord.gg/3nKhwWXVcN
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/monstaverse/
Media Details
Company Name: MonstaVerse
Contact Name:
Email: support@monstaverse.com
Location:
Website: https://monstaverse.com/
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).