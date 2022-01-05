MonstaVerse Continues To Generate Buzz After Launching 25 Rare NFTs

New York, NY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MonstaVerse team is pleased to introduce its 25 rare NFTs. While with the increasing numbers of the utility of metaverses. MonstaVerse is one such project with its MetaVerse token, the $MONSTR.

MonstaVerse was launched on December 19, 2021, and has clocked an ATH of 31.2 million USD. Touted as a Cryptoverse with its own Cryptosphere, MonstaVerse offers a range of self-sustaining utility which includes:

An NFTMarketplace;

A regular token burn mechanism;

MonstaSwap - a decentralized swapping platform offered as a part of the metaverse;

MonstaHodl - a multi-chain portfolio tracker;

A cross chain presale platform, known as MonstaSale;

And an entire ecosystem consisting of various assets.

Rare NFTs

Recently, MonstaVerse launched their 25 super rare NFTs which according to a team member, “shall have maximum utility when the metaverse will be fully live.” These 25 rare NFTs were a part of MonstaVerse’s Christmas NFT drop, the MonstaSanta, he added. Soon they will also be dropping their 6666 additional NFTs on their marketplace.

With 14,600,000,000,000 $MONSTR tokens already burned, MonstaVerse team is working towards its deflationary strategy. Furthermore, three wallets holding a total of 75% of monsta tokens out of the 666 T supply being locked by the owners of this contract.

The first wallet could be found here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xbf5baa9db09d3ed722c5a37a8bc6e423bb9642a4460d631ab0bede637caf0cc4.

The second one, here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x5c29c35be768ac8c3c781ce2b549c485397371701c597ebc3bec0c832bfaf73c.

And the third one, here: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x51556ca7c2884f2d5faa8df2fd0def856d45cef5382350f26ee3b7f771ccf642.

The team has also recently announced a CEX listing on the BKEX exchange, which shall happen on 5th Jan 2021.

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/monstaverse/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/monstaverse

