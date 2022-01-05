Associa Cares Donates Funds for Colorado Wildfire Relief

Dallas, TX, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to assist homeowners affected by the Colorado wildfires. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fires have spread with astonishing speeds across suburban neighborhoods in Boulder County, Colorado. The most damaging wildfires in the state’s history, have burned approximately 1,000 homes, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate the most damaging wildfires in the state’s history. The impact of the fires has been further compounded by high winds reaching nearly 110 miles per hour. Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and deployed the Colorado National Guard. According to the Boulder County disaster recovery manager, it will take years to rebuild from the devastation.

“As the Boulder County community begins to rebuild, Associa Cares is dedicated to providing needed financial support and a shoulder to lean on for the many residents displaced by the wildfires in Colorado,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The devastation of losing a home is unthinkable, and Associa Cares remains committed in walking side by side through that struggle with the families we support."

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and more than $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

