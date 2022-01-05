MetaRace launches Greyhound Dog Racing in the metaverse

London, UK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaRace launched greyhound dog racing in the metaverse. MetaDog.Racing is a complete NFT Play 2 Earn Greyhound racing ecosystem in the Metaverse, where decentralized communities run the metaverse play to earn Dog races and events. Breed NFT dogs with unique characteristics and traits or even co-own or build own NFT MetaCourse, stake with incredible APY or become a Kennel owner, Dog Trainer, Breeder, or Player to maximize profit potential.

Dogs are a man's best friend and Racing Dogs are investors' best friend!

With multiple billion-dollar industries, Sports, Racing, Gaming, Metaverse, and Blockchain providing unlimited upside value and also earning potential due to NFT and decentralized community participation - there are NO LIMITS to this and neither to the profits.

With many key benefits to exploring, from play to earn, buy, sell, train, breed, race, win and organize events with MetaRace NFT Greyhounds, Buy Lands develop MetaCourses and EcoSystem Game Play.

Get ready for a truly unique NFT minted and bred for racing. Buy Dog$ token now and be a priority placement holder to buy the Dog now, and be ready to race, breed, and earn to the Metaverse. Tokens also entitle owners to co-ownership of the decentralized Racecourses called Meta courses.

MetaDog Co-Founder Corey Jackson said “This is no ordinary BSC project, in fact, it is probably the only project where the product is real, the owners are fully doxxed, proven successful businessmen with physical, digital, and crypto experience. With a project creative, dev, and support team that has created successful token projects, achieving over 100m market cap, and was the #1 Fire trend on DX sale throughout its entire time, a fair launch that raised more than 400 BNB at private sale, achieved 1000 BNB total, guaranteeing this is going to be one of the hottest NFT Games in 2022!

Ricky Jackson the other co-founder added “it is important to note that we already have 10 thousand NFT Dogs created, produced, and completed with different characteristics, traits, abilities and ready for minting, an NFT store also completed and ready for launch in the first week of January and a full end to end experienced team. We are aiming to make this as big and successful as DeRace and ZedRun and think we have the skills, team, and capabilities to do that over the next 12 months.”

Now available on dex platform pancake swap and listing on cex coinsbit on the 5th Jan.

Decentralized Community, Interactive Unique NFTs, with Authentic Proveable Ownership

This project has a lot. Creating new standards for play to earn, gaming and staking. Unlike in the real world, all MetaRace owned dogs are registered and verifiably proven blockchain RNG. Provable and transparent blockchain gaming.

MetaDog.Racing is guaranteed to breathe new life in the static sports and animal NFT market. Players can now fully interact with their DNA enriched NFT racing dogs and have total control over their community racecourse.

Become a Racetrack owner or a trainer or a bookmaker with MetaRace. Many commercial opportunities are available to the NFT owners. Community controls the races in their own hometown track. Issue licenses, events, and share in the spoils of a full Racing Ecosystem.

Racing Club Memberships, where members have owner privilege in these unique community-owned virtual racecourses, called MetaCourse, share in a course by being a token holder, NFT holder, or via buying land. SportemonGo (SGO) Diamond Hand Club holders also share in the first community co-owned course, as a loyalty reward.

About MetaDog.Racing

A complete Greyhound Racing Ecosystem that is owned, managed, and run by Sportemon Go founders and team. An NFT Play 2 Earn game where one can participate in decentralized, community-run dog races, breed NFT dogs with unique characteristics and traits. Even share in or build your own NFT MetaCourse, become a Kennel owner, Trainer, Breeder, or Player, and make a profit while doing it.

Fully doxxed funders, large proven admin support, creative and development team who have already produced world-class quality products, secured million dollar crypto and real-life deals, and are known, innovators. These combinations of skills and experience have already seen a 100m + market cap success and some huge name partnerships.

About Sportemon Go

Sportemon Go was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading.

With a purpose to revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, Sportemon Go will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in both the real world and in real-time. Creating the perfect synergy between the current world and the metaverse, participants will be able to interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before.

Sportemon Go is funded solely through its own SGO cryptocurrency, a BEP-20 token leveraging a smart contract. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini-games, earn rewards, and much more.

Twitter : https://twitter.com/metaraceworld

Telegram : https://t.me/MetaRaceWorld

Media Contact :

Contact Person : Corey Jackson

Company Name : Metadogs Racing

Email : Admin@metadog.racing

City : London

Country : United Kingdom

Website : metadog.racing

Source : Metadogs Racing



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).