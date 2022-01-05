Oasis Appoints Felicia Taulelle as New President

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasis, a Global Short Term Accommodations Provider, announced today that Felicia Taulelle has been appointed new President of the company. An experienced business leader, Felicia will succeed current president Steve Frey and assume responsibilities on January 10. Steve Frey will remain as the CEO of Oasis, focusing on acquisitions, technology, and new business opportunities.

"Felicia is a results-oriented, exceptional leader," said Steve Frey. "She understands and believes that our ability to achieve tremendous results is tied to how we treat people and the trust we are able to earn. We must authentically care and be fully accountable to our clients, supplier partners, and internal colleagues. Felicia not only embodies this culture; she helped to create it."

Felicia started her career in the fitness industry, helping gym owners to create structure and sell memberships to build their business. She then moved into the hospitality industry where she has worked for many corporate hotel chains. She joined Oasis in January 2011, as an account director and became the Executive Vice President Global Accounts before taking the role of President starting in January 2022.

"This is a great opportunity for me. I am energized to start this new role at an exciting time for our company. I look forward to working closely with our entire team to continue our growth and success," said Felicia Taulelle. "I believe that the talent of our team and our dedication to the best interests of our clients will continue to drive us forward while the strategic initiatives that Steve will continue to lead will ensure we are always looking toward the horizon to bring new industry-leading solutions to the market."

About Oasis

OASIS specializes in providing luxury living for business and leisure travelers. Oasis is a global provider of temporary furnished and all-inclusive rentals for relocations, assignments, and projects, entertainment companies on location, ALE / Insurance housing, and individuals on holidays and vacations. Our accommodations are fully furnished condos and apartments with complete housewares, kitchenware, linens, electronics, cable, high-speed internet, and phone. All you do is arrive and enjoy. This is temporary living made easy.

For more information, email ContactUs@oasiscorporatehousing.com

Related Images











Image 1: Felicia Taulelle









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment