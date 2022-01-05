BOTS Inc. Announces Formation of the First Metaverse REIT; Appoints a Seasoned Real Estate Advisor

SAN JUAN, PR, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, extended warranty contracts, and its upcoming proprietary Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas, VEGAS.MV announced today that it created a Metaverse real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Under our branding, REIT.MV™, BOTS INC will mint a specialized token (REIT.MV token) which will be listed on several crypto exchanges.



The Company has acquired the domain www.REIT.MV in addition to www.Vegas.MV and www.index.mv for which the Company intends to operate the first Metaverse index.

BTZI Management believes those are high-value key domain properties for the Metaverse industry. BTZI will focus on developing, buying, renting, and minting virtual real estate in the Metaverse with profits to be distributed to the investors that will own REIT tokens based on smart contracts, similar to a traditional real estate investment trust. The upcoming REIT.MV™ company will be fully compliant with all crypto regulations and will provide an alternative investment opportunity.

Forbes recently published an article titled: "The Metaverse Is A $1 Trillion Revenue Opportunity. Here's How To Invest..." The Metaverse, as the article explains, is part of the next iteration of the internet some are calling Web 3.0—and it promises to upend everything as we know it. Within the next few years, we will all work, play, socialize and invest in this all-encompassing ecosystem, whether that means attending a professional conference at a virtual Four Seasons hotel, shopping for a new designer handbag for our digital avatar, or swinging through the New York City skyline with or as Spider-Man. It's no wonder, then, why many companies and investors are scrambling to gain a foothold in the emerging digital ecosystem that is the Metaverse, estimated by Grayscale Investments to be a trillion-dollar revenue opportunity. Investment banking group Jeffries believes investing in the Metaverse will be like investing in the earliest days of the internet. Head of thematic research Simon Powell says investors should focus first on hardware providers, then software providers, then on companies that operate within the Metaverse.

"This plan provides BTZI shareholders numerous strategic and financial benefits, including enhancing long-term shareholder value," said S. Rubin, BOTS interim CEO. "We are creating a new Metaverse growth platform to allow it to more effectively execute our strategic initiatives, including greater diversification into Metaverse space."

Other real estate companies have already made a move to the Metaverse. On December 9, 2021, Forbes reported that the blockchain infrastructure company, Alchemy, was launching its own venture capital fund.

BOTS appointed Mr. Ben Soifer as its first REIT advisor. He is the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Money Management Investment Fund, LLC.

About Management Investment Fund, LLC

Ben Soifer has been very successful through the commercial real estate markets of California and Texas. Growing up in poverty, and having to make sacrifices at an early age, taught Ben financial discipline. From being a Realtor to maintaining a focus on real estate investments, Ben has done it all. Through his podcast, Money Management Today, he is constantly revealing tips on how to make money in real estate markets. Digging into his years of experience in commercial real estate investing, Ben Soifer indicated that flex spaces could be the desired middle ground for landlords and commercial tenants, especially as the economy is starting to re-open. Traditionally, flex spaces are designed to fit every commercial need of their prospective tenants. They can be used as showrooms, offices, retail outlets, and more. Ben Soifer expects that commercial tenants will be yearning for these types of spaces and that commercial property investors need to be prepared to shift their strategies to accommodate this new demand on the commercial real estate market.

For more information, please visit https://moneymanagement.today/

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

