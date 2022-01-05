Berdon Names a Diverse Group of Seven New Partners

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We are particularly pleased with the diverse group of new partners who, in their own unique ways, have demonstrated the technical excellence and innovative thinking that is the hallmark of Berdon,” says Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M., Co-Managing Partner. “The partnership is confident that they will continue to make a strong contribution to our growth in the years ahead.”

Joining the Berdon LLP partnership, effective January 1, 2022, are:

Melissa Abbott, CPA, J.D.

Melissa is a member of Berdon’s Personal Wealth Services Practice and has more than 15 years of professional experience advising on tax compliance and planning for trusts and estates, private foundations, and high net worth individuals and families. During her time at Berdon, she has contributed to the education and learning efforts in the Tax Department, serviced some of the Firm’s largest individual clients, and has been a contributing member to the Firm’s new business development efforts by contributing to major pursuits and originating new opportunities.

Nicole Barthelemy, CPA

An audit professional and member of the Firm’s Real Estate Practice, Nicole’s commitment to clients and growth has helped nurture and develop Berdon’s client base and real estate practice within the Long Island market. With more than 15 years of experience, Nicole is a member of the Audit Learning Committee and has been a major contributor to the Firm’s education and learning efforts. Through her participation in industry events as an event moderator and member of the Long Island Real Estate Group (LIREG), Nicole continues to position herself and enhance the Berdon brand as experts in the market.

Joshua Landman, CPA

With nearly 20 years as part of the Berdon Tax Team, Josh has continually made efforts to grow and retain clients. By contributing to the education of internal staff and building and nurturing his own personal network, Josh has been successful in helping the Firm achieve its objectives. He continuously leverages his personal network in an effort to develop new business and is skilled in identifying cross-selling opportunities that not only benefit the Firm, but also its clients.

Joseph Most, J.D.

Joe, with more than 10 years of professional experience, is an integral member of Berdon’s Tax Department, serving on the content committee and leading the charge to educate both clients and staff on important issues impacting the market, specifically the PPP loan and forgiveness requirements. As an active participant in the Real Estate Practice, Joe has developed and nurtured strong client relationships with some of the Firm’s largest commercial and residential real estate clients. Joe also serves as a mentor by continuing to make efforts to contribute to the Tax Department’s education and learning initiatives and participating in firmwide initiatives that promote camaraderie and collaboration.

Jigar Shah, CPA

As an audit professional with more than 18 years of professional experience and over 15 years with Berdon, Jigar has contributed to the growth of the Firm and its brand. As an active member of the Real Estate Practice, Jigar plays an integral role in providing industry thought leadership to help enhance Berdon’s brand and capabilities in the local real estate market. He is also a member of the Firm’s Data ANalytics to Create Efficiencies (DANCE) Team and has contributed to the development of audit tools that enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall client service.

Taylor Ulezalka, CPA

As an audit professional and member of the Real Estate Practice, Taylor has continually represented the core values that help set Berdon apart from the competition. With more than 15 years of experience, Taylor not only excels at providing clients with a high level of technical service, but also at identifying opportunities that are focused on enhancing her client relationships and helping her clients achieve their business objectives. Her efforts in this area have helped the Firm promote many of its non-core services, including Litigation Support and Cybersecurity services.

Elizabeth Zabludoff, J.D.

In her key role within Berdon’s Family Offices Service Practice, Liz has developed a wide range of outsourced services to help grow the practice and its service offerings. With a career spanning more than 20 years, she leverages her experience as an attorney and Board Member of a Family Office to understand the needs of successful individuals and their families, identify areas where they are being underserved, and develop a team and approach to better serve them. Having been a nominee and winner of a number of accolades within the family office space, Liz is a specialist at building and nurturing relationships to develop new business opportunities.

