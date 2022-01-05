Quitter’s Day is coming (not another “Great Resignation” story)

New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quitter’s Day is two weeks away. And no, this is not another Great Resignation story.

Research conducted by Strava (via Inc.) using over 800 million user-logged activities in 2019 predicted that the day most people are likely to give up on their New Year's Resolution is January 19.

Yup. We resolutionists don’t even make it to February, folks. Why?

Executive Life Coach, Beth Handel, explains: “There’s a couple of reasons why most resolutions fail. First, we (read: humans) are not great at keeping promises to ourselves. To others, sure. Because there’s an instant repercussion. If you don’t show up to a meeting with your boss - repercussion. But if you don’t work out today, or keep ignoring that pandemic-purchased Peloton…your boss probably won’t care.

“Also, often, the resolutions we make are very general. Broad-stroked. You know, like ‘eat healthier’, ‘workout more’, ‘be nicer to my in-laws’, ‘fix my resume’. But not specific and measurable, which they need to be.”

This week, Beth appeared on ABC’s hit daytime news and talk show GMA3: What You Need To Know to teach the world how to make, and most importantly, how to KEEP New Year’s Resolutions.

Here’s the cliffs notes:

Make promises to yourself, not resolutions. Promises are specific and measurable. Self impose a consequence. Replace the guilt and shame and need for excuses. Either keep your promise or pay up. Find an accountability buddy (not the same as a drinking buddy)! Going public with your promises and consequences means you’re much more likely to keep a promise to yourself because others know and will hold you to it.

“This is not about punishments or making yourself feel bad. We do enough of that already! It’s about gaming your consequences and trumping the need for excuses altogether. Instead you pay a funny, annoying consequence to restore your integrity.

“Personal integrity, which is the ability to keep a promise to yourself that is a match with your dreams, is the ultimate act of self care. So, for any and all of you out there who made a resolution this year and want to keep it long past Quitter’s Day, give this a shot. An integrity booster, if you will.” says Beth, Co-Founder of Handel Group and life-altering online coaching program, Inner.U.

