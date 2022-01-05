New Jersey Institute of Technology Names Dr. Teik C. Lim as University’s Ninth President

Newark, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Teik C. Lim as NJIT’s ninth president following a national search and a unanimous vote of the Board on January 5, 2022. President-elect Lim, who also will be appointed as a Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering, will begin his NJIT tenure on July 1, 2022.

“The appointment of Dr. Lim as NJIT’s next president is the result of his emergence from an exceptionally talented pool of candidates,” said Robert Cohen, chair of NJIT’s Board of Trustees. “Teik has incredibly impressive credentials as a scholar and senior administrator, including having most recently served as the interim president of the University of Texas at Arlington. He has a clear understanding of what NJIT is about, who we serve, and what we need to do to continue the upward trajectory of this great university. I and the entire board enthusiastically welcome Dr. Lim to NJIT and are excited to work with him in the years ahead.”

As noted by Cohen, Dr. Lim presently serves as the interim president of the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), where he also holds the rank of Professor within the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Prior to assuming the interim presidency at UTA, Dr. Lim was the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs from 2017 to 2020. Before joining UTA, Dr. Lim spent approximately 15 years at the University of Cincinnati, where he held both academic and administrative appointments, the last of which was as dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science.

During his time as interim president at UTA, Dr. Lim has successfully guided the university through the COVID-19 pandemic while driving increases in student success metrics such as degree attainment, student population diversity, and graduation rates. He also led the effort to achieve Texas Tier One status, making UTA only the fourth institution in Texas to earn this distinction reserved for elite national research institutions. Dr. Lim additionally has enhanced external engagements that strengthen existing and new research as well as career services partnerships, increased philanthropy to UTA, and built support from legislators and public officials, among many other accomplishments.

While at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Lim founded the UC Simulation Center in collaboration with Procter & Gamble. This became one of the largest interdisciplinary university-industry research centers on campus and received the P&G Connect+Develop private/public partnership award. Dr. Lim also created the Joint Engineering Co-op Institute in partnership with Chongqing University.

Dr. Lim is a renowned scholar who has published 158 refereed journal papers, presented 94 refereed conference proceedings, and delivered nearly 140 conference presentations and invited lectures or seminars. He has been awarded approximately $20 million in funding of research contracts and grants. Dr. Lim is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the Society of Automotive Engineers International as well as a Licensed Professional Engineer. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Academic Excellence from The Ohio State University in 2019.

After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University, a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla (now the Missouri University of Science and Technology), and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University, Dr. Lim spent several years in private industry as an engineer before his first faculty appointment.

“My wife, Gina, and I are ecstatic to be joining the NJIT community, and we are excited about the opportunities and challenges that await us,” said Dr. Lim. “It truly is an honor to be selected to lead such an important institution into the future. NJIT has been on an amazing trajectory and is fortunate to have a very forward-thinking and collaborative Board of Trustees as well as a strong commitment to social mobility. These facets as well as NJIT’s position as a top public polytechnic research university drew me to this opportunity.”

He added, “As an engineer who attended polytechnic universities for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees, joining NJIT brings me back to my roots. The chance to lead NJIT’s continuing growth into a preeminent public polytechnic research university is very appealing to me, as is the opportunity to work with the talented faculty, staff, and students, many of whom are, like me, the first from their family to attend college. The impact of NJIT on its students as well as on the world through its innovative and entrepreneurial spirit is undeniable.”

In assuming NJIT’s presidency, Dr. Lim brings “a laser focus on continuing NJIT’s ascendance as a preeminent public polytechnic research university in the region and globally, with intense focus on student success and access, as well as academic and research excellence.” Among his priorities, Dr. Lim noted a refresh of NJIT’s strategic plan to reflect the new circumstances created by and lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic; an embrace of the digital revolution occurring right now in higher education; and using NJIT’s location in a highly industrialized setting to create mutually beneficial private/public partnerships that will enrich the experience and education of students. He also cited diversity as a strength that will continue to help NJIT flourish. Dr. Lim will be the first person of color to assume the presidency of NJIT, which is one of the most diverse universities in the United States. NJIT is a top 20 university nationally for producing African American and Hispanic engineers, and 62% of all engineering degrees awarded to African American and Hispanic students by New Jersey public institutions are awarded by NJIT.

NJIT began its search for a new president in March of 2021, after Dr. Joel S. Bloom announced that he would step down from his post as NJIT’s president on June 30, 2022, following 11 years leading the university and another 19 as vice president and founding Dean of the Albert Dorman Honors College. A presidential search committee consisting of more than 20 individuals representing the Board of Trustees, the Board of Overseers, the faculty, NJIT’s alumni, students, and the senior administration worked in consult with Isaacson, Miller, a leading professional search firm with extensive experience in the higher education sector, to attract a deep and talented pool of candidates and complete a national search. The entire NJIT community was invited and encouraged to provide, through open forums and other means, input that helped develop the presidential profile.

“I would like to personally thank the members of the search committee, the staff members who supported our work, and the countless members of the NJIT community who provided insights and feedback throughout this process,” said Cohen. “It was imperative that this search be conducted in an inclusive manner and the result has been a great success.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said of the selection, “I look forward to working with Dr. Teik C. Lim as the next president of NJIT and continuing the partnership with the state that has been cultivated by President Joel Bloom. Dr. Lim’s scholarly achievements are extremely impressive, and his experience in leading a major public research university through much of the past two years has prepared him well for this opportunity. NJIT, as our state’s public polytechnic university, plays a vital role in partnering with industry and with the state on critical issues and also serves as an engine for the upward mobility of students from diverse backgrounds. Dr. Lim understands and appreciates the unique position NJIT occupies within New Jersey’s higher education ecosystem, and I am confident he will be a great addition to NJIT and to our state.”

Newark Mayor Ras A. Baraka added, “I recently met with Dr. Lim and am excited about his intent to continue building upon the already strong relationship between the City of Newark, our residents, and NJIT. Dr. Lim has an extensive background as an academic, an innovator, and a leader, and I welcome him to Newark and to NJIT. I look forward to working closely with him to further the University’s mission of excellence and innovation to students, learning, scholarly research, investments and our community.”

One of only 35 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is a top-tier research university that spurs economic growth and prepares students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT is an economic engine with a $2.8 billion annual economic impact on the State of New Jersey and is a catalyst for applied research, conducting more than $155 million in research activity each year. Ranked No. 1 nationally by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students, NJIT also is ranked in the top 2% of colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 39 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the Top 50 public colleges and universities nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.

