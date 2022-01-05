Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP Elects Patrick Hayes and Brad Liu to Partner

Cleveland, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Patrick D. Hayes, attorney with the firm's Corprate and Finance group and Yizhou (Brad) Liu, attorney with the firm's Intellectual Property group have been elected Partners.

Hayes, who serves as Leader of the firm’s Investment Management practice, represents and supports advisers in the development and administration of their compliance programs, including the creation and implementation of written policies and procedures governing all activities of the adviser and any associated funds. His clients include wealth management firms, private equity advisers, family offices, ERISA investment fiduciaries, dual registrants, broker-dealers, cryptotraders, FinTech and Robo-advisers, mutual fund trusts, and institutional equity and fixed income asset managers.

"We are proud to welcome Patrick as a Partner in Calfee’s Corporate and Finance practice group and specifically our Investment Management Practice," said Jennifer L. Vergilii, Co-Chair of Calfee’s Corporate and Finance practice group. "Patrick is an incredibly talented lawyer with keen knowledge and insight, and his business acumen and leadership inspire confidence in clients and colleagues alike."

In 2020, Hayes launched The Securities Compliance Podcast: Compliance in Context™, co-sponsored by Calfee and the National Society of Compliance Professionals, a nonprofit, membership organization dedicated to serving and supporting compliance professionals in the financial services industry. Hayes designed the podcast as a personal master class for the securities industry’s legal and compliance professionals. With 7,600 listeners in 2021, the podcast was named a “Top 20 Securities Podcast of 2021” by Welp Magazine.

Hayes earned his J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2008, where he was inducted into the Order of the Barristers for outstanding ability in appellate advocacy. He earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame in 2005.

Liu serves as Calfee’s Associate Director of International Business in Asia. As a patent attorney, he counsels clients around the globe on patent prosecution, design-around assistance, freedom to operate, patentability and validity opinions.

"Brad provides invaluable legal counsel and practical advice to our clients every day and responds to their international needs around the clock. He does all of this with a friendly, humble demeanor that clients and his colleagues really appreciate – we are very lucky indeed to have Brad on our team,” said John S. Cipolla, Vice Chairman of the firm and Co-Chair of Calfee’s Intellectual Property practice group.

Liu has first-hand experience before both the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the National Intellectual Property Administration of China (CNIPA). He has extensive experience with the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent filing and prosecution process, as well as Track One Prioritized Examination under the USPTO.



Liu earned his B.E., in Measurement Control Technology & Instruments from Harbin Institute of Technology in 2005, his M.B.A. from Ashland University in 2011, and his J.D. from the University of Akron School of Law in 2015.





About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and six offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Business Restructuring and Insolvency, Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by Chambers USA 2021 in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, General Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources & Environment, and Real Estate Law and by Chambers HNW in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

