Gaia Platform Becomes a Sponsor of the Indy Autonomous Challenge

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia Platform is excited to join the list of official sponsors of the Indy Autonomous Challenge. This is in addition to Gaia Platform's current sponsorship of the University of Hawaii and the University of California, San Diego teams race car and the use of the Gaia Platform software for race control decision making in the Indy Challenge races.

As part of our sponsorship, Gaia has provided access to all the teams participating in the IAC race critical updates to LG SVL simulation software to more fully replicate the Dallara Indy light car's specs for racing.

The IAC is preparing to make history at CES® 2022 with the first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous racecar competition on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A list of IAC teams planning to compete in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES can be found here.

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES competition is scheduled to begin at 12 PM PT on January 7, 2022, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Only CES 2022 credentialed attendees and media are permitted to attend in person. Other CES attendees can watch the live stream at http://www.indyautonomouschallenge.com and on Twitch @IndyAChallenge.

GAIA Platform is based in Bellevue, WA, and provides a data-centric, high-performance environment for rapidly building complex applications at the edge. This allows edge and autonomous machines to carry out complex activities over long periods of time, unsupervised, and often disconnected. The Gaia C++ declarative programming extensions allow developers to write significantly less code, making it easier to write, debug, test, deploy and maintain. For more information, see www.gaiaplatform.io

