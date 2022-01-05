Intellia Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that the company is scheduled to present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of Intellia’s presentation can be accessed under the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets .

