Neurona Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing restorative neural cell therapies to treat chronic neurological disorders, today announced that Cory Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s president and chief executive officer will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference, which is being held January 10 -13, 2022.



The presentation will be available in the News and Events section of the Neurona website from 7:00 am ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

About Neurona

Neurona’s cell therapies have single-dose curative potential. Based on a novel neural cell lineage developed by the company’s scientific founders, Neurona has built a robust regenerative platform and is developing off-the-shelf, allogeneic neuronal, glial, and gene-edited cell therapy candidates that provide long-term integration and repair of dysfunctional neural networks for multiple neurological disorders. Neurona’s lead product candidate; NRTX-1001, a targeted neural cell therapy derived from human pluripotent stem cells, is designed to repair hyperexcitable neural networks that underlie epilepsy, as well as other disorders of the nervous system, and is being evaluated in a first in human Phase 1/2 multicenter clinical trial in people with drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05135091). More information about Neurona can be found at www.neuronatherapeutics.com

