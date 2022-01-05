Ensysce Biosciences Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technology platforms that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, today announced management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



An on-demand presentation from the H.C. Wainwright conference will be available through Ensysce’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ensysce.com/ beginning January 10, 2022, at 7:00am ET.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer Lynn Kirkpatrick, PhD and Chief Financial Officer Dave Humphrey will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Ensysce management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ENSC@mzgroup.us.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

