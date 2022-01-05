O-I Glass Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its full year and fourth quarter 2021 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. EST. The Company’s news release for the full year and fourth quarter 2021 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. EST

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-calendar



The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until February 2023.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EST, on February 2. Ask for the O-I conference call.



About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

