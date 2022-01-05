Optimi Health Provides Dealer License Update and Comments on Health Canada’s Amendments to the Special Access Program (SAP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional and novel psychedelic compounds for the health and wellness sector, is pleased to report the successful completion of the Health Canada inspection on December 21, 2021. The Company is in close contact with the regulator and welcomes finalization of the process in the coming weeks. Additionally, Optimi commends Health Canada for taking an active leadership role in finding solutions for the ongoing Canadian mental health crisis including access to psilocybin for therapeutic purposes through the Special Access Program (SAP).



Background

In Canada, drugs are authorized for sale only once they have successfully gone through the drug review process, including evaluation of safety, effectiveness and quality. However, Health Canada's SAP allows practitioners to request access to drugs that are not available in Canada for the emergency treatment of patients with serious or life-threatening conditions who have exhausted other treatment options. Due to regulatory changes made in 2013, restricted drugs have not been made available through the SAP.

Since then, clinical trials have been the only avenue by which the sale of a restricted drug could be authorized for patient treatment. While clinical trials remain the best mechanism to authorize the sale of drugs, there are barriers to patient participation including geography or lack of clinical trial recruitment.

Yet, there has been ongoing scientific research into the efficacy and safety of certain restricted drugs. In response, Health Canada has today announced a reversal of the regulatory changes made in 2013 to Part C of the Food and Drug Regulations and has restored potential access to restricted drugs through the SAP.

What the regulatory amendments mean for Canadians

The regulatory amendments will allow physicians to request patient access to psychoactive substances, like psilocybin and MDMA, for psychedelic-assisted therapy. Decisions will remain on a case-by-case basis and will be reserved for serious, treatment-resistant or life-threatening conditions. The amendments have the potential to positively affect the lives of people experiencing serious mental health conditions and end-of-life distress when other therapies have failed, are unsuitable or are unavailable in Canada.

“Optimi acknowledges the Trudeau government, former Health Minister Patty Hajdu, current Health Minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, and officials within Health Canada’s Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Department for giving the public an opportunity to consult on this important program,” notes Bill Ciprick, Optimi’s CEO. “We believe the amendments will bring much-needed relief and comfort to the hundreds of veterans, first-responders and Canadians who will immediately benefit from psychedelic psychotherapy to help with treatment-resistant depression that is considered serious and life-threatening by their physician.”

Our vision

Upon approval of the Dealer’s license, Optimi’s vision is to be the leader in providing safe supply and the highest-grade GMP certified psilocybin across Canada and the world. We agree with Health Canada there should be continued research to test the efficacy and safety of psychedelic drugs. Our first clinical trial to determine the safe and effective standardized micro-dose of psilocybin for mental health including anxiety and depression is currently awaiting Health Canada approval. Earlier last year, Optimi received a Section 56 exemption for research purposes and this initial trial will be conducted at the Bloom Clinic, which is Calgary’s first psychedelic assisted therapy centre.

“Optimi is committed to the safety and efficacy of our product, and we look forward to supplying Canadian and global institutions with the highest-quality psilocybin in the market,” said Mr. Ciprick.

The Company also announces it has issued 50,000 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.465 per share, subject to a hold period expiring May 5, 2022, in consideration of services provided.

