Genocea to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

| Source: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences in January.

Conferences:

Event:Longwood Healthcare Leaders Winter Webconference - Details
Topic 1:Innovation in Cell Therapy
Format:Panel
Date:Thursday, January 6, 2022
Time:1:30 PM ET
Topic 2:Making a Big Impact With Limited Resources
Format:
Date:
Time:		Panel
Thursday, January 6, 2022
5:10 PM ET


Event:

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event - Details
Topic 1:Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology
Format:Panel
Date:Friday, January 7, 2022
Time:8:30 AM ET
Topic 2:Cancer Vaccines: Promises, Promises … Has Their Day Come?
Format:
Date:
Time:		Panel
Friday, January 7, 2022
2:00 PM ET


Event:H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference - Details
Topic:Corporate Update
Format:On demand presentation
Date:Monday, January 10, 2022
Time:7:00 AM ET


Event:Advanced Therapies Week - Details
Topic:Add It Up: 3 Things to Consider for Capacity Expansion
Format:Panel
Date:Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time:5:00 PM ET

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, InhibigensTM, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We have two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:  Media Contact:
Dan Ferry  Sarah O’Connell
617-430-7576  soconnell@vergescientific.com 
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com    