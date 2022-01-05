Genocea to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences in January.



Conferences:

Event: Longwood Healthcare Leaders Winter Webconference - Details Topic 1: Innovation in Cell Therapy Format: Panel Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022 Time: 1:30 PM ET Topic 2: Making a Big Impact With Limited Resources Format:

Date:

Time: Panel

Thursday, January 6, 2022

5:10 PM ET





Event:



LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event - Details Topic 1: Innovative Approaches to Cell Therapy for Oncology Format: Panel Date: Friday, January 7, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM ET Topic 2: Cancer Vaccines: Promises, Promises … Has Their Day Come? Format:

Date:

Time: Panel

Friday, January 7, 2022

2:00 PM ET





Event: H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference - Details Topic: Corporate Update Format: On demand presentation Date: Monday, January 10, 2022 Time: 7:00 AM ET





Event: Advanced Therapies Week - Details Topic: Add It Up: 3 Things to Consider for Capacity Expansion Format: Panel Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM ET

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, InhibigensTM, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We have two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com .