With cryptocurrency becoming a huge success, the future of both markets crypto and video game appears to be limitless. Expectations and developments are set to soar, with games like Axie Infinity raking in $84.9 million in June 2021 as a prime example. The market boosted exponentially from 2020 to 2021, enough to shoot the progress and increase by more than 170%. In the worldwide video game market, there was also a significant shift. In the years 2020 to 2021, the market grew at an exponential rate, increasing by more than 170 percent. With all the changes in the video gaming industry, Outer Ring decided to be a part of it by offering its customers something that can connect the persistent virtual world with the real economy, allowing a direct connection between the two.







Outer Ring MMO Is All Set To Provide Its Users With A Player Driven Metaverse Project



Outer Ring is all set to launch a player-driven metaverse, an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) based on the economic Play To Earn model, which will feature a combination of science fiction and fantasy universe. The model has been created by Windex Technologies OÜ in collaboration with Nexxyo Labs, under the ManiacPanda Games brand.

The platform is bringing up a freemium model for all of its customers while providing them early access to the different phases of private and public sales. Moreover, with the existing economic system, the platform aims to provide users with a possible in-game and off-game purchasing option through a decentralized exchange (DEX) integrated into the game's website or player interaction.

The Outer Ring game is generally based on a server farm/server cluster that creates a persistent virtual world. This creation allows users to interact in real-time, more like social networking within the game. The game is a combination of systems from the 'old school,' which appeal to nostalgia in a target audience segment. The other existing concept, such as the real economy based on blockchain, appeals to an audience more interested in the economic-financial aspect or more casual, trying out the in-game economy for the first time, thereby diversifying the target audience as much as possible.

The game will be released in stages, each based on a set of milestones, enabling easy testing and upgrading. Also, this technique will allow users to begin enjoying the game straight away, rewarding those dedicated to the project from the start. In addition, the platform will provide gamers with additional challenges such as arenas, dungeons, and new areas to traverse. Players will be able to win rewards based on completing these challenges.

The Outer Ring game has its own rules and economic structure. The Exocredits (EXO) token, the official in-game currency that connects the game to the world of cryptocurrencies, will be held by game players. Also, Galactic Quadrants (GQ), a second token that will facilitate interaction with significant cryptocurrencies. Both tokens can be obtained in various ways, including trading goods, crafting objects, then selling them, and fulfilling in-game objectives.

The 'freemium' game concept is one of the platform's features to deliver to its consumers. This strategy enables players to have access to the game and enjoy it from the beginning without paying any fees. Instead, the approach ensures that users will be able to gain more awards due to their efforts. Furthermore, the player who contributes to the game's economy is rewarded through trade and direct purchases, promoting early entry to and use of the economy.

Outer Ring has monetization being taken place in several ways:

Fees are charged on all transactions made in the game.

Players can utilize their cryptocurrencies to upgrade their characters by attaching their digital wallets directly to GQs, EXOs, or NFTs (in-game or out-of-game purchases).

Player-to-player sales are possible because of the ability for gamers to open their virtual stores and sell the items they create.

In-game advertising spaces, allowing firms to hire in-game advertising areas as 'product placement' to interact with the Outer Ring's persistent virtual world.

Merchandise is available for purchase on the website, featuring a wide range of items to appeal to fans.

Potential players can visit the website here to look at the wide range of available items. Outer Ring is excited to announce the launch of a player-driven metaverse and a private sale. The sale drive is divided into three stages.

Those that invest in the first round will receive 40% of the Outer Ring's entire net income. The target for this round is to raise €6,000,000.00. The project's governance token, Galactic Quadrants (GQ), will be distributed to investors in the second round. Moreover, users who want to be a part of the third funding round will buy 'Loot Box' packages that include digital content used in-game or on the marketplace.

Outer Ring is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) that combines fantasy and science fiction in an open world that allows exploration, all supported by its Play to Earn system and Player Driven Economy. It is based on the novel of the same name Outer Ring Saga. The platform aims to become the year's game in 2022 and perpetuate different sagas/expansions for the next 5 to 10 years.

For more information, users can visit the official website of Outer Ring here or join the Telegram and Twitter to connect.

