SMCP - General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022 - Third-party opposition from European TopSoho S.à r.l

Press release - Paris, January 06th, 2022

General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022

Third-party opposition from European TopSoho S.à.r.l.

On January 5, 2022, SMCP was served with a third-party opposition by European TopSoho S.à r.l ("ETS") against it and GLAS before the Commercial Court of Paris, in order to obtain, inter alia, the revocation of the order issued on November 30, 2021 by the Commercial Court of Paris on the request of GLAS appointing a mandataire to convene a general meeting of SMCP shareholders, and to obtain, as a consequence, the adjournment of the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for January 14, 2022 by the mandataire appointed pursuant to the aforementioned order.

The hearing is scheduled for January 10, 2022, in summary proceedings.

