For immediate release

6 January 2022

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Serabi interviewed by BRR Media to discuss high grade exploration drilling results at Palito, as well as Coringa progress

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advise that Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, has conducted an interview with BRR Media. The interview discusses the recently announced surface and underground exploration drill results into the Chico da Santa (“CDS”) sector and the first results into the newly discovered Pele sector at the Palito Gold Mine. Progress at the Company’s Coringa Gold Project is also discussed.

The interview can be accessed using the following link - https://www.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcasts-embed/61d578fe4f0a66712380e487/?popup=true

Interview Highlights

Highly encouraging exploration drill results from surface and underground drilling into the known veins in the CDS sector, as well as neighbouring lodes in the newly identified Pele sector to the east. Multiple high grade intercepts as high as 76 g/t gold have been recorded (see news release 5 January 2022).





A discussion on operational performance during 2021, including the much-improved grades from the Palito deposit compared to 2020. Production figures for the final quarter are being finalised but full year production will be in line with guidance.





Coringa progress update, as the main ramp into the Serra orebody closes in on the first of three veins anticipated to be intersected during January 2022.





Coringa permitting progress continues as planned. With the application for the installation license having been submitted in September 2021, the Company anticipates approval in late Q1/early Q2 2022, with construction planned to commence early Q3.





